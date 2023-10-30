PTCL Group Adopts Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Solutions to Power Digitalization and Deliver Cloud-Native Services

Pakistan’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) announced today that it is leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes and Red Hat Application Foundations. These are a comprehensive set of components for developing and modernizing software to strengthen the Group’s digitalization ambitions.

Red Hat Application Foundations can be used with applications that run on-premises or in the cloud when combined with Red Hat OpenShift, creates a platform that streamlines execution across the application lifecycle. This helps reduce Capex and Opex expenditure, improve efficiency with faster rollouts and automated pipelines, thus allowing businesses to accelerate innovation for gaining a competitive advantage.

The collaboration will not only help PTCL Group transition its legacy applications towards a more robust and scalable microservices-based architecture, but also provide advanced cloud services for its customers.

Red Hat OpenShift provides a cloud-native, unified application platform that enables organizations to quickly build, deploy, run and manage applications across a hybrid cloud. The Red Hat deployment fulfills PTCL Group’s technology requirements for moving to microservices-based applications. Its new OpenShift-based platform is capable of scaling horizontally in a cross-cloud architectural approach, spreading across on-premises and other cloud providers including major hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.

Commenting on the collaboration, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G Jafar Khalid said: “By embracing this innovative platform, Red Hat Application Foundations on Red Hat OpenShift, the Group is poised to transform its legacy architecture, enhance its future readiness, reduce operational costs, and deliver state-of-the-art services to its customers.

The collaboration with Red Hat, a leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions, helps position PTCL Group at the forefront of the industry and enables the adoption of industry best practices like Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI / CD) and Open API Gateway. Beyond PTCL Group, this initiative contributes to Pakistan’s digital transformation and seeks to foster greater automation and agility, ultimately driving progress, innovation and growth.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Ayham Alzaaim, Regional Director Telco, Media & Entertainment, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Red Hat, said: “Red Hat is pleased to support PTCL Group with its ambitions to deliver new services and better experiences ahead of the curve for its customers. With Red Hat, PTCL Group gains greater flexibility and consistency for developing, scaling, and enhancing the security of applications with extended interoperability across clouds.”

Cloud-native development provides the ability to be more flexible and agile in creating and operating applications, following the best methods for streamlining integration and deployment. Using the Red Hat-powered platform, PTCL Group aims to increase its advantage in setting the blueprint for future and current applications. This shift also shows a strategic move towards more agility, automation, and DevOps, while embracing the top industry practices.