How to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Streaming: World Cup 2023:

Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign has been a disappointing one as they are on the brink of elimination after suffering four consecutive defeats. The Green Shirts are now gearing up for a crucial must-win game against Bangladesh today.
In the previous match, Pakistan faced an exciting contest against South Africa, ultimately suffering a narrow defeat by just one wicket. This defeat left Pakistani fans deeply disappointed, and their chances of qualifying for the semifinals now hang by a thread, almost on the verge of elimination.
On the other side, Bangladesh has only managed to secure one victory against Afghanistan in this mega event. They have played six matches in total and unfortunately suffered five defeats. Although their World Cup campaign has almost come to an end, they still have a crucial must-win game today against Pakistan. Winning this game can potentially improve their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have each played six games in the current World Cup. Pakistan has secured two victories, earning them four points, and they currently hold the 6th position on the points table. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has won one game, resulting in two points, and they are currently placed 9th on the points table.
Match Timings
Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match will take place at Eden Gardens, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh
|31 October 2023
|1:30 PM
|Kolkata
Live Streaming
Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh here.
You can follow our live score coverage to stay informed about the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, providing you with real-time scores and ball-by-ball updates. Additionally, you can watch the game live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.
Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here
Cricket fans in Pakistan can catch the live broadcast of the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa on platforms such as PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App.
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|PTCL SHOQ
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|ARY Zap
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
Tired of those annoying ad breaks stealing the excitement of cricket matches? Fret not because PTCL SHOQ provides an ads – free match viewing experience this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Enjoy uninterrupted live action by downloading SHOQ on Android Smart TV or a mobile device of your choice from Google Play and App Store; or simply access it on web at https://shoq.com.pk.