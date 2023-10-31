Pakistani-American Doctor Stabbed to Death in USA

In a heart-wrenching incident, a Pakistani-American pediatrician was brutally murdered at her apartment by a “tall white guy” in Texas, USA.

Law enforcement agencies have taken the alleged murderer, 24-year-old Miles Joseph Fridrich, into their custody. According to details, the 52-year-old Pakistani-American, Dr Talat Jehan Khan, was stabbed multiple times in the common area of her apartment complex, Alys Apartments, at 12:30 PM.

The alleged murderer has been charged with first-degree murder, with his bond being set at $500,000. The deceased doctor had recently moved into the apartment, where she was killed, with her 14-year-old daughter. AB13 reported that she was working at the Texas Children’s Pediatrics Conroe.

Describing his sister as a “kind soul”, Talat Jehan Khan’s brother said that his sister’s life revolved around her daughter and son ”and her kids she looked after as a pediatrician.”

The harrowing crime was witnessed by a number of her neighbors, including kids. According to one of the witnesses, Amador, he chased the suspect when he saw what was happening.

“He had gone and left three times before I even got there, and when I got there, he was checking her pulse to make sure she was alive and then stabbed her three more times,” Amador said.

The police quickly reached the crime, where the residents of the area had already come out with their weapons. Officials haven’t shared details about the motive behind the murder but a delivery driver has claimed that the suspect lives under an overpass about three miles from the apartment complex.

Talking about the suspect, the driver said that “he acted like something was going on with him, like maybe he was doing stuff he shouldn’t have been doing.”

In a statement by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), they expressed their deepest condolences, adding that they are in conversation with law enforcement agencies.

“We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime; however, given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation,” the statement added.

Mohammad Ayubi, Associate Director of the Al Ansaar Mosque said that the Pakistani-American regularly visited the mosque for the last few months and described her as a “nice person.” He added that the security at the mosque has been enhanced following the brutal murder of Dr Talat Jehan Khan.