Shaheen Afridi Surpasses Mitch Starc to Become Quickest to 100 ODI Wickets

In a must-win game at the 2023 World Cup in India, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi etched his name in ODI history by becoming the fastest fast bowler to reach 100 wickets.

Afridi achieved this incredible milestone during the Pakistan must-win match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With the crowd’s anticipation palpable and the match hanging in the balance, the towering left-arm pacer reached this historic feat in his 51st ODI appearance.

The magical moment arrived in the very first over of the match when Shaheen delivered a searing inswinger that trapped the young Bangladeshi opener right in front of the stumps. After Tanzid’s review, the third umpire confirmed the on-field umpire’s original out decision for an lbw, confirming Afridi’s 100th ODI wicket.

The ecstatic crowd at Eden Gardens erupted in applause and appreciation for this remarkable achievement. His teammates rushed to congratulate him, clearly delighted with their star pacer’s historic feat.

Afridi’s journey to 100 ODI wickets has been nothing short of spectacular. His ability to swing the ball both ways, extract bounce, and consistently deliver yorkers with pinpoint accuracy has made him a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket. This achievement only solidifies his status as one of the most promising fast bowlers of this era.

As of this writing, he is well on his way to take back the top wicket-taker spot in the World Cup, dismissing Bangladeshi batsman Shanto in the very next over.

As the match continues at the Eden Gardens, all eyes are on Shaheen Shah Afridi as he aims to add to his wicket tally and help Pakistan secure a crucial victory against Bangladesh.