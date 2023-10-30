Investigation Opened Against Inzamam-ul-Haq Over Conflict of Interest

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf summoned Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq to Gaddafi Stadium for an investigation.

According to sources, Inzamam-ul-Haq is currently at Gaddafi Stadium, and the inquiry is scheduled to take place shortly.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is accused of having a partnership with players’ agent Talha Rahmani in the UK and also accused of shareholding and profit sharing in British company Yazoo.

This disclosure has sparked worries regarding potential conflicts of interest since Rehmani legally represents several of Pakistan’s prominent cricketers, such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

During an interview with a local news channel, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, Zaka Ashraf, suggested the possibility of launching an inquiry into Inzamam’s purported association with a players’ agent’s firm, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the selection process of the national team

The probe involving the PCB aims to provide a clearer understanding of the situation and, if needed, to implement suitable measures for handling any potential conflicts of interest that might emerge.