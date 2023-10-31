World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Playing XI’s and Toss Update

The World Cup 2023 is in full swing, with exciting and thrilling matches. The 31st match of this mega event is set to begin today as the Men in Green prepare to face Bangladesh in their seventh World Cup game, which is a must-win match.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, at 1:30 Pakistan Time.

Let’s evaluate the team lineups to predict what we can anticipate in this thrilling match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Salman Ali Agha Usama Mir Mohammad Wasim Jr Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan Litton Das Najmul Hossain Shanto Shakib Al Hasan (c) Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mahmudullah Towhid Hridoy Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan has brought back Fakhar Zaman, who missed the previous matches due to a knee injury, replacing out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq.

Additionally, Usama Mir has made a return to the team, taking the spot of Shadab Khan, who sustained a concussion in the last match. Furthermore, Salman Ali Agha will ake his World Cup debut as he replaces Mohammad Nawaz, who has been in a horrid run of form recently.