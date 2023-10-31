Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

World Cup 2023: Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Playing XI’s and Toss Update

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 1:06 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The World Cup 2023 is in full swing, with exciting and thrilling matches. The 31st match of this mega event is set to begin today as the Men in Green prepare to face Bangladesh in their seventh World Cup game, which is a must-win match.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, at 1:30 Pakistan Time.

ALSO READ

Let’s evaluate the team lineups to predict what we can anticipate in this thrilling match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed
Salman Ali Agha Usama Mir Mohammad Wasim Jr Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan Litton Das Najmul Hossain Shanto Shakib Al Hasan (c) Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mahmudullah
Towhid Hridoy Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan has brought back Fakhar Zaman, who missed the previous matches due to a knee injury, replacing out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq.

Additionally, Usama Mir has made a return to the team, taking the spot of Shadab Khan, who sustained a concussion in the last match. Furthermore, Salman Ali Agha will ake his World Cup debut as he replaces Mohammad Nawaz, who has been in a horrid run of form recently.

ALSO READ

On the other side, Bangladesh brought in Towhid Hridoy in place of Shak Mahedi Hasan.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!

 

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>