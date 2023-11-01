Caretaker Govt Appoints Captain (Retd) Khurram Agha As Secretary to PM

Published Nov 1, 2023

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, a BS 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service currently posted as Secretary Communication Division is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The position of SPM was vacant after Dr Touqeer Shah resigned from this position.

The former PM Shahbaz Sharif had given a one-year contract to Dr Touqeer Shah after his retirement from service on December 25, 2022.

It is pertinent to note that the last government had also approved Dr Touqeer Shah’s posting as Executive Director World Bank for the period of four years.

Sources told ProPakistani that Dr Touqeer will join the office of ED World Bank in Washington next week.

    >