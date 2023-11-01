Pakistan Advances to Semi Final in Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup

Pakistan secured their spot in the Sultan of Johor Cup semi-finals by defeating Malaysia with a final score of 3-2.

In the tournament, the Pakistan U21 team secured the second spot in Group B, just narrowly trailing behind their arch-rivals India due to a slight difference in goal count.

The high-voltage match got underway with an electrifying first quarter, during which Abuzar showcased extraordinary talent by netting a field goal in the 13th minute, granting Pakistan an early 1-0 advantage.

Pakistan maintained their unwavering offensive momentum in the second quarter, securing goals in the 21st minute by Ahmad Arbaz and the 24th minute by Khan Muhammad, both expertly executed from penalty corners. Holding a commanding 3-0 lead at the halftime break, Pakistan appeared to be in a favorable position for a victory.

The third quarter ended without any goals, but Malaysia made an impressive resurgence during the last quarter. Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi and Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel both found the net with penalty corner goals in the 47th and 51st minutes, intensifying the pressure on the Pakistan team.

Nevertheless, the Pakistan team successfully maintained their position and secured a well-earned 3-2 triumph in this exciting match.

Pakistan secured a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in a previous match, while their thrilling encounter with India concluded in a 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will take place on November 3, with India playing against Germany and Pakistan facing Australia. The final match is scheduled for November 4, and the excitement is growing as these top teams compete for the Sultan of Johor Cup trophy.