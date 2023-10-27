Pakistan Draws With India in Sultan of Johor 2023 Hockey Cup

The highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 ended in a 3-3 draw after a thrilling encounter.

In the intense rivalry match, six goals were scored, with four coming from penalty corners and one field goal each for both India and Pakistan.

The game commenced with a balanced start, and the initial quarter concluded without any goals, thanks to both teams’ strong defensive efforts, effectively thwarting their adversaries’ offensive attempts.

As the second quarter neared its conclusion, India’s Amandeep Singh secured a leading position for his team by successfully converting a penalty corner in the 30th minute.

The third quarter began on a positive note for the Green Shirts, as Arbaz Ahmed swiftly scored to level the game at 1-1 by the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be the most exhilarating and intense of them all, with four of the six goals being scored in the final 15 minutes. Both teams put forth their utmost efforts to secure a victory.

In the 49th minute, Pakistan seized the advantage as Abdul Shahid scored, putting the Men in Green ahead 2-1, and the scoreline remained unchanged for the following seven minutes.

At one point, it seemed that Pakistan was on the verge of securing a victory, but the turning point came when India’s Arjun Aditiya Lalage netted a goal in the 56th minute via a penalty corner with only four minutes left in the game.

Furthermore, the Green Shirts displayed unwavering determination by choosing to abandon a defensive strategy and, instead of settling for a draw, launched a full-scale offensive.

Their aggressive approach paid off when they netted another goal in the 58th minute, with Arbaz contributing yet another point for their team.

A seemingly assured win for Pakistan turned into a draw when Uttam Singh of the Blues netted a last-minute equalizer in the 59th minute, rescuing his team from the brink of defeat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s next match is scheduled against New Zealand on October 28.