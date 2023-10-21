Vivo Y78T Launched With 256GB Storage and 6000 mAh Battery for $205

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 21, 2023 | 11:45 am

The Vivo Y-series welcomes a new addition with the introduction of the Y78t in China. This device retains the core design elements of the standard Y78 model for the Chinese market but distinguishes itself with a few differences.

This model is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and a larger 6,000 mAh battery complemented by 44W fast charging capabilities. The remaining specifications remain consistent, featuring a 6.64-inch IPS LCD boasting 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front hosts an 8MP selfie camera neatly accommodated within a punch-hole cutout.

The Vivo Y78t is available in Black, Blue, and White variants. Pricing for the 8/128 GB configuration starts at $205, while the 12/256 GB variant is also available. Open sales in China are slated to commence on October 22.

It is unclear if the phone will ever arrive in Pakistan, but interested buyers can import the device through Chinese retail stores such as AliExpress.

Vivo Y78T Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Adreno 710
  • OS: Android 13, Origin OS 3
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.64″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 395 PPI
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Colors: Black, Blue, White
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $205

>