NADRA Ordered to Issue CNICs to Trans People

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been ordered to immediately issue Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to transgender people without any further delay.

The directive was issued by the Sindh Human Rights Commission’s (SHRC) chairman, Iqbal Detho, upon the complaints of the transgender community. According to details, the members of the trans community approached Detho and informed him regarding the problems faced in getting CNICs.

Acting on the complaints, the SHRC Chairman wrote a letter to the regional head of NADRA Karachi. He mentioned the rulings of the courts and law, ordering him to ensure that the transgender people are not treated unfairly at NADRA centers across the province.

Iqbal Detho, in his letter, stated that the ”transgender community in Pakistan is already marginalised and denied its constitutional rights.”

He added that halting the issuance of CNICs to transgender persons violates various fundamental rights granted to the citizens, including the right to dignity (Article 14), the right to life (Article 9), and the right to equality before law (Article 25).