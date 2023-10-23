SBP Introduces Improved Framework for Opening Freelancers’ Bank Accounts

To further facilitate the freelancers, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has developed a comprehensive framework for opening and operating their bank accounts.

Under the framework, freelancers will be able to open an Exporters’ Special Foreign Currency Account (ESFCA) as defined in the Foreign Exchange Manual for retention of export proceeds concurrently with the corresponding primary PKR account, in-person or remotely through digital means.

ALSO READ Analysts Expect Policy Rate to Remain Unchanged at 22% in Upcoming MPC Meeting

All Freelancer Digital Accounts (FDA) opened so far, shall be considered to have been opened under this framework. The banks are advised to facilitate the onboarding of prospective freelancers under the attached framework.

These instructions will supersede other instructions pertaining to the Freelancer Digital Account (FDA) provided in the SBP’s Customers’ Digital Onboarding Framework issued vide BPRD Circular Letter 15 of 2022.

As per the updated framework for freelancer accounts, the bank has notified the following: