Punjab University Announces Holiday on 9 November

Punjab University has officially announced a holiday on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

According to the official notification, Punjab University will remain closed on 9 November, Thursday.

There has been a lot of confusion among the masses regarding the public holiday on 9 November. It is primarily due to the fact that the Iqbal Day holiday remained suspended from 2015 to 2021.

On 8 November 2022, then PM Shehbaz Sharif declared Iqbal Day as a holiday. Later in December, the Interior Ministry also notified Iqbal Day 2023 as a public holiday.

However, previous experiences are causing confusion among the public.

In a separate but recent development, Punjab University became the best university in Pakistan in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 by Subject.

Out of 11 subjects, Pakistani universities were ranked in 9 subjects. Out of those, Punjab University was ranked in 7 subjects, making it the most-ranked Pakistani university.