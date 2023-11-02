‘Qudrat Ka Nizam’ 2.0: Pakistan’s World Cup Qualification Scenarios

South Africa’s thrashing of New Zealand in Pune last night has certainly opened up the race for the elusive semi-final spot in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The massive loss has dented the Kiwi’s Net Run Rate (NRR) and has created a tantalizing scenario for Pakistan’s qualification.

There are two scenarios in which Pakistan can ensure its qualification. Here’s a look at the sequence of events that need to unfold in Pakistan’s favor. (Cue the “Qudrat ka nizam” chants!)

Eliminate the Kiwis

Pakistan finds themselves just one win away from catching up with New Zealand. If the Shaheens manage to defeat the Kiwis in their upcoming match, both teams will be level on eight points from eight games. The real challenge for Pakistan lies in their final league match, against bottom-of-the-table England at Eden Gardens.

If Pakistan wins, their path to the semi-finals will become much clearer. However, if they lose, their hopes of reaching the semi-finals will dangle by a thread. NRR comes into play as Pakistan not only have to increase their margin of victory but also hope that Sri Lanka deliver a pretty heavy loss to the Blackcaps.

Aussie Collapse

The second scenario for the men in green is to win at least one match and for Australia to lose all their remaining matches against England, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to remain at eight points or lose two matches with huge margins of defeat so that Pakistan is above them in terms of Net Run Rate.

In either scenario, Pakistan needs win both their last games and would still want Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to lose at least one or two of their remaining matches with decent margins so that their Net Run Rate remains below Pakistan’s.