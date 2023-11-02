Cyber Security Audit of Ministries Exposes Many Issues In Terms of Internet Usage

Cyber Security audit of different Ministries/Departments has revealed repetitive critical oversights/non-conformities, particularly connectivity of internal networks with the internet, ineffective password management policy, and credentials sharing.

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has issued a ‘Cyber Security Advisory – User Level Common Oversights’ while saying that cyber security audit of different Ministries/Departments has revealed repetitive critical oversights/non-conformities, particularly the following:

Connectivity of internal networks with the internet. Ineffective password management policy. Credentials sharing. Device control mechanisms are observed.

Recommendations

Following remedial measures to safeguard against falling prey to Cyber incidents are emphasized: