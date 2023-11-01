Ministry of IT Drafts Ordinance for Telecom Tribunal to Expedite Sector Dispute Resolutions

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has prepared an ordinance draft for the establishment of the Telecom Tribunal for speedy resolution of disputes and cases related to the country’s telecom sector.

Sources in the Ministry of IT told ProPakistani the draft of the law has been received back by the Ministry of Law after being vetted by the Ministry of Law.

The law will be sent to the federal government for approval. After the in-principle approval from the federal cabinet, the ordinance will be sent to the President.

Sources say that the ordinance cannot be approved due to the Senate being in session. The approval of the ordinance will be taken only after the Senate session is adjourned for an indefinite period.

According to the sources, the telecom tribunal will comprise three members. The chairman of the Tribunal shall be a Judge of the High Court or a person having equivalent legal experience. One of the two members shall be a technical expert while the other shall be a financial expert.

Sources say that if the ordinance is brought during the ongoing session of the Senate, it will be mandatory to present it in the Senate. If the Telecom Tribunal Bill is tabled in the Senate, it will be delayed, as the bill needs approval from the National Assembly and the election of a new National Assembly may take three months.

After the adjournment of the Senate session, the ordinance will be sent for approval. The Ordinance will come into force after the approval of the Federal Cabinet and the President.

ALSO READ Internet Governance Conference Addresses Future of Secure, Resilient Internet Infrastructure

Officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom say that the setting up of the Telecom Tribunal will help in the speedy resolution of disputes and cases related to the telecom sector. The Appellate Tribunal for the Telecom sector will help speedy adjudication of cases and will reduce the burden on courts.