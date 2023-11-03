Cement Sales Drop by 5.8% in October 2023

Cement sales in Pakistan declined by 5.78 percent during the month of October 2023.

Total Cement dispatches during October 2023 were 4.007 million tons against 4.253 million tons dispatched during the same month of the last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement dispatches by the industry during the month of October 2023 were 3.292 million tons compared to 3.890 million tons in October 2022, showing a decline of 15.38 percent. Exports dispatch however increased by a massive 97.33 percent as the volumes increased from 362,350 tons in October 2022 to 715,028 tons in October 2023.

In October 2023, North-based cement mills dispatched 2.903 million tons of cement showing a decline of 11.35 percent against 3.275 million tons of dispatches in October 2022. South-based mills dispatched 1.104 million tons of cement during October 2023 which was 12.90 percent more compared to the dispatches of 0.978 million tons during October 2022.

North-based cement mills dispatched 2.780 million tons of cement in domestic markets in October 2023 showing a decline of 11.57 percent against 3.143 million tons of dispatches in October 2022. South-based mills dispatched 512,320 tons of cement in local markets during October 2023 which was 31.41 percent less compared to the dispatches of 746,927 tons during October 2022.

Exports from North-based mills declined by 6.16 percent as the quantities reduced from 131,111 tons in October 2022 to 123,029 tons in October 2023. Exports from the South however increased by a massive 156.01 percent to 591,999 tons in October 2023 from 231,239 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 15.892 million tons which is 14.55 percent more than the 13.874 million tons dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 13.426 million tons against 12.492 million tons during the same period last year showing an increase of 7.47 percent. Export dispatches also increased by 78.53 percent as the volumes increased to 2.466 million tons during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to 1.381 million tons of exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based Mills dispatched 11.113 million tons of cement domestically during the first four months of the current fiscal year showing an increase of 6.83 percent than cement dispatches of 10.402 million tons during July-October 2022. Exports from the North also increased by 31.31 percent to 551,264 tons during July-October 2023 compared with 419,823 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by North-based Mills increased by 7.78 percent to 11.664 million tons during the first four months of the current financial year from 10.822 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

ALSO READ Bank of Khyber to Set Up Exchange Company

Domestic dispatches by South-based Mills during July-October 2023 were 2.312 million tons showing an increase of 10.65 percent over 2.090 million tons of cement dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from the South also increased by 99.15 percent to 1.915 million tons during July-October 2023 compared with 0.962 million tons exported during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by South-based Mills increased by 38.54 percent to 4.227 million tons during the first four months of the current financial year from 3.051 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.