Shoaib Malik Willing to Take His Retirement Back for T20 World Cup

Shoaib Malik has decided to take back his retirement as he aims to participate in T20 World Cup 2024.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has expressed his eagerness to stage a comeback to the international cricket arena, provided that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) extends an invitation. The all-rounder, who took retirement in 2021, has now declared his willingness to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 42-year-old cricketer has reassured his fitness and availability for the national team.

“I would love to lift T20 World Cup in 2024 for Pakistan. I have no physical fitness issue. I’m as fit as I was in my younger days. I’m available for Pakistan whenever PCB contacts me,” said Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik’s desire to rejoin the international stage coincides with a challenging period for the Pakistan cricket team, as they face difficulties during their ongoing World Cup campaign in India.

Shoaib Malik, who retired from T20 International cricket after being dropped from the side, is currently serving as a cricket analyst, sharing his profound expertise and insights with cricket enthusiasts.