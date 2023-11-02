Pakistan Becomes the Best Catching Side in World Cup 2023

In the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistani team is on the verge of elimination with only a small hope of qualification. However, there’s one thing the team can boast about and that’s Pakistan’s catch efficiency in the tournament.

Pakistan leads the ‘Catch Efficiency’ table in the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a success rate of 86%. Here’s the table.

In seven World Cup matches, Pakistan took 37 catches and only dropped 6, achieving the highest success ratio of 86%, which places them at the top of the table.

Pakistan holds a slight edge over the Netherlands with an 85% success ratio and 33 catches, securing second place.

India and England share the same success ratio of 81% and have each dropped an equal number of catches, which is 6. However, India has taken 25 catches, while England has slightly edged ahead with 26 catches. As a result, England and India are currently tied for the third place.

It should be noted that Pakistan played their fourth World Cup match against Australia, during which Usama Mir dropped a crucial catch of David Warner.

Moreover, Warner went on to score 163 runs, resulting in a significant setback for Pakistan.

It’s a pleasant surprise for Pakistan cricket fans to find their team leading the list in terms of the best catch efficiency, with traditionally strong teams like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, and India trailing behind. This comes as a significant achievement for Pakistan, considering their past struggles with dropped catches that have proved costly in the past.

The Green Shirts are on the brink of elimination with only two crucial matches remaining against New Zealand and England. Winning these matches is imperative for them to increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. They must excel in catching crucial moments in the game to strengthen their position as one of the top teams in terms of catch efficiency.

