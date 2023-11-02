OnePlus 12 to Feature First of Its Kind Dual Stacked Camera Sensor

Leaks and teasers surrounding the OnePlus 12 have been surfacing consistently, and we now have official confirmation regarding the camera for the upcoming flagship. OnePlus has joined forces with Sony to introduce a novel Lytia dual-layer stacked sensor in the OnePlus 12.

This confirmation comes from a teaser poster shared on Weibo via OnePlus’s official account.

The original text on the image is Chinese but here is what the machine-translated version says “A new generation of Sony Guangyu LYTIA. Endow beauty with light and open a new future of moving images.”

This innovative stacked CMOS sensor employs 2-layer transistor pixel technology, incorporating distinct layers for the transistor and photodiode functionalities. This design enables larger physical diodes and enhanced light capture capabilities.

While OnePlus previously employed a Sony Lytia 808 sensor in the main camera of the OnePlus Open, it appears that the OnePlus 12 will adopt a different Lytia sensor. In a parallel development, OnePlus’s sister brands under the BBK umbrella, Oppo and Vivo, have also revealed collaborations with Sony’s Lytia earlier this year. This suggests that the upcoming Find X6 and Vivo X100 smartphones are likely to feature the same dual-layer stacked sensors for their primary cameras.

Earlier speculations indicated that the OnePlus 12 would debut with a 50MP Sony IMX966 primary sensor, in addition to a 64MP telephoto module (OmniVision OV64B) featuring 3x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide lens. It has also been verified that the OnePlus 12 will feature an LTPO OLED display developed by BOE.

OnePlus 12 is said to be launching in China in the coming month, with a subsequent global release expected in early 2024. The OnePlus 12 Pro is expected to launch alongside the regular model while additional variants should come out later on in 2024, such as the OnePlus 12T or R phones.