PCB Gives Good News Regarding Ihsanullah’s Injury

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 6, 2023 | 6:39 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an injury update today regarding Ihsanullah, a promising young pace bowler from Pakistan who had been out of action due to an elbow injury.

PCB, in a recent press release, announced that Ihsanullah is steadily progressing towards recovery. He has been under post-operative care for the past 11 weeks following his injury.

PCB said, “Ihsanullah is on the road to recovery after spending 11 weeks in post-operative care after suffering an elbow injury. ”

PCB added in a statement,  “After the operation, the fast bowler was placed in an elbow brace for four weeks, with a doctor and physio attending him on a daily basis at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.”

The PCB also stated that doctors are confident that Ihsanullah will be able to start functional training after completing the 16th week of his recovery.

It should be noted that Ihsanullah has not participated in international cricket since his last appearance for Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand at home in April of this year.

Furthermore, It’s doubtful that he will be part of the Test series against Australia in late 2023 or the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the following year.

Meanwhile, Ihsanullah’s cricket career with the Pakistan national team has been relatively short, with just one appearance in an ODI and four T20Is. He marked his debut in the limited-overs format earlier this year.

>