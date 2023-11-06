YouTube to Add a New Button to Play Random Videos

Finding a video to watch on YouTube can take a while sometimes, even more so when your food is getting cold. But to help make the decision easier, YouTube is working on a new button that will randomize videos for you.

This mysterious button will appear in the middle of your YouTube feed and will play a random Shorts video based on your suggestions. This has been spotted by a number of users on the YouTube Android app.

But this isn’t the first time that such a feature has been spotted. Back in May, a Reddit user reported seeing this button, which means that YouTube has been testing this for a while already. There will also be another black button on the bottom right corner of the feed which will have the same purpose.

ALSO READ YouTube’s Ad Blocker Crackdown is Making People Install Better Ones Instead

As mentioned earlier, this should help you decide on a video when you can’t pick something. It is quite possible that both of these randomize buttons are being tested at the same time, even though they appeared at different times for different users.

There are not many details known about this button as of yet since YouTube has yet to officially announce it. However, it is clear that the button is designed to play content based on your watch history, subscribed channels, liked videos, and other factors.

ALSO READ YouTube is Now on Global Crackdown to Get Rid of Your Ad Blocker

Since this button is only appearing for a limited amount of users, it’s not officially part of YouTube experiments yet. Experiments give users the opportunity to try out new features before they are released to the public.

It will probably not be long before it is officially acknowledged by YouTube and that’s when we will get to hear more details as well.