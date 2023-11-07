IMF Wants Pakistan to End Subsidies For Tubewell Users

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for the cessation of budget subsidies to tubewell consumers and proposed a comprehensive solarization scheme aimed at revolutionizing the energy landscape in Pakistan.

Official sources told ProPakistani that approximately Rs. 90 billion will be allocated for this project, with proposals set to be presented to the federal cabinet in the coming month.

The financial commitment for the Tubewell Solarization Scheme will be a joint effort, with the federal government, provincial authorities, and tubewell users each contributing Rs. 30 billion.

ALSO READ Pakistan Tells IMF Current Account Deficit to Remain Below $4.5 Billion

Discussions surrounding the launch of the Tubewell Solarization Scheme within the current fiscal year took center stage during negotiations with the IMF. To ensure the scheme’s success, the Ministry of Energy will engage in extensive consultations with the Ministry of Finance, IMF, and the World Bank.

Sources said the aim is to create a well-rounded framework that promotes solar energy adoption and reduces reliance on traditional energy sources. As a result, tubewell consumers will no longer receive electricity consumption subsidies in the forthcoming fiscal year’s budget.

The move toward sustainable energy solutions will require consumers to bear the true cost of electricity, thereby marking a departure from previous subsidy practices.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is actively making quarterly adjustments and issuing timely notifications for fuel price adjustments, ensuring that tariffs accurately reflect the costs of energy production.

Sources added that in a bid to expedite implementation, close cooperation between DISCOs, IMF, the Ministry of Energy, and NEPRA has been emphasized, with a directive for the swift execution of policy changes.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance are currently engaging in technical-level discussions with the IMF mission to expedite reforms such as the above on an urgent basis.