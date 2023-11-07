SIFC’s 3-Day Investment Roadshow in Dubai Attracts Several Major Investors

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is hosting the Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai (5 – 7 November 2023).

The event is being held with a singular focus on projecting the latent potential of Pakistan and attracting global investments in the key sectors of the economy.

On the inaugural day, the roadshow attracted a large number of global businessmen and investors to the event.

The officials of SIFC held extensive engagements with global investors, highlighting the immense potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the auspices of SIFC; projects under SIFC were pitched for attracting prospective investments in the key sectors.

SIFC initiative gained enormous traction and during engagements, the investors’ community was given insights into transforming the investment climate in the country through the SIFC platform.

ALSO READ SECP, FIA Sign MoU to Formalize Mechanism for Information Sharing and Cooperation

Utilizing the platform, 30 Pakistani firms presented their project proposals/ growth strategies during pitch sessions (B2B) encompassing various domains including Agri, IT, and Energy.

The event also included a structured Panel Discussion, involving public and private experts, to synthesize the investment landscape of Pakistan vis-a-vis emerging markets and the way forward to tap into the opportunities.

The ongoing mega roadshow is the first of the kind in the country’s history to mobilize foreign investments on the global stage and is expected to catalyze SIFC’s endeavors.