Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Loses No.1 Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings After 951 Days

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 1:47 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently released an update to the ODI batting rankings, and Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, has lost his top spot after holding onto the position for approximately the past three years.

In this latest update, Indian emerging talent, Shubman Gill, has claimed the top spot, displacing Babar Azam to second place.

ALSO READ

Shubman Gill has managed to secure 830 rating points, which puts him 6 points ahead of Babar Azam, who currently holds 824 rating points.

It should be noted that Babar Azam maintained his position at the top of the ODI batting rankings for 951 days.

During this period, Babar Azam’s exceptional performance led to numerous records. He became the record holder for the most centuries scored for Pakistan, and he boasts the best batting average in Pakistan’s history.

ALSO READ

Looking ahead, Babar Azam still has a chance to reclaim his top spot, especially with the ongoing World Cup in 2023. Pakistan is set to face England, and Babar has the potential to make a significant impact with his batting prowess. If Pakistan manages to qualify for the semi-finals, Babar has the ability to deliver remarkable innings for his team, which could further solidify his position in the rankings.

Here are the latest rankings:

Position Player Team Rating
1 Shubman Gill India 830
2 Babar Azam Pakistan 824
3 Quinton de Kock South Africa 771
4 Virat Kohli India 770
5 David Warner Australia 743
6 Rohit Sharma India 739
7 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 730
8 Harry Tector Ireland 729
9 Heinrich Klassen South Africa 725
10 Dawid Malan England 704

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>