Babar Azam Loses No.1 Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings After 951 Days

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently released an update to the ODI batting rankings, and Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, has lost his top spot after holding onto the position for approximately the past three years.

In this latest update, Indian emerging talent, Shubman Gill, has claimed the top spot, displacing Babar Azam to second place.

Shubman Gill has managed to secure 830 rating points, which puts him 6 points ahead of Babar Azam, who currently holds 824 rating points.

It should be noted that Babar Azam maintained his position at the top of the ODI batting rankings for 951 days.

During this period, Babar Azam’s exceptional performance led to numerous records. He became the record holder for the most centuries scored for Pakistan, and he boasts the best batting average in Pakistan’s history.

Looking ahead, Babar Azam still has a chance to reclaim his top spot, especially with the ongoing World Cup in 2023. Pakistan is set to face England, and Babar has the potential to make a significant impact with his batting prowess. If Pakistan manages to qualify for the semi-finals, Babar has the ability to deliver remarkable innings for his team, which could further solidify his position in the rankings.

Here are the latest rankings: