Islamabad United Tease Fans With Announcement of New Coach Ahead of PSL 9

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United have decided to bring in a new head coach at the helm of affairs.

Through a post on social networking platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) Islamabad United announced that the franchise will acquire the services of a new head coach after it was coached by fast bowling all-rounder Azhar Mehmood in the previous season.

🚨 Stay tuned for the big announcement!!! We’re gearing up to reveal the mastermind who will coach your #Sherus🦁 for #HBLPSL9. Who’s leading the charge? Find out soon! 🙌#UnitedWeWin #DimaghSe #RedHotSquad🦁 pic.twitter.com/k9p0jfxiLD — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) November 8, 2023

The winner of the first and third seasons of PSL had a dismal outing last time around. They were shown the door in the first Eliminator, which means that they finished 4th out of six teams. Islamabad United is the first of only two teams to have won PSL twice; reigning champions Lahore Qalandars being the other one.

Other than the head coach, there are some new faces in the management as well.

Ex-managers Rehan-ul-Haq and Hassan Cheema have assumed roles in different capacities in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which made United opt for the services of Harris Jamil Mir as the General Manager M&C.

The PSL draft is set to take place in December 2023, with an exact date yet to be announced.

Like previous seasons, the tournament will commence in February, but it is yet to be decided whether the competition will be held in Pakistan due to the announcement of General Elections in the entire country on 8th February 2024.