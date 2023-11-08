RDA to Take Action Against Dozens of Housing Societies That Lack One Feature

The Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has been directed to serve show-cause notices to housing societies under their control.

The directives were issued by Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chatha. Show-cause notices will be served to societies that lack designated dumping sites.

They will be asked to explain their alternative arrangements for managing their waste.

Furthermore, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has been ordered to sign a contract with approximately 74 housing societies in the division, to ensure they properly dispose their waste at the Losar landfill site.

Such housing societies have been warned that failure to comply with the orders will result in the cancellation of their registrations.

Additionally, the RWMC has been tasked with locating another suitable landfill site for the construction of an additional transfer station.

Recently, the Joint Task Force of District Administration, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), with assistance from local police destroyed different constructions of unauthorized housing schemes such as Qaswa Town in Mauza Thoha Khalsa and Tehsil Kallar Syedan.

The Director General RDA reiterated his commitment to take strict action against all illegal housing societies without any discrimination.