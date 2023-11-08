SECP Allows China Chengxin to Collaborate With Pakistani Credit Rating Companies

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 2:54 pm

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Rating Company Limited as an internationally recognized credit rating institution to enter into joint venture or technical collaboration arrangements with any credit rating company in Pakistan.

In this connection, the SECP issued a notification on Wednesday.

According to the S.R.O1482(I)/2023, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 40B of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 read with clause (g) of regulation 4 of the Credit Rating Companies Regulations, 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan is pleased to notify the China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Rating Company Limited as internationally recognized credit rating institution for the purpose of entering into joint venture or technical collaboration arrangement with any credit rating company in Pakistan.

