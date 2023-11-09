Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Rawalpindi Traffic Police Delivers Cheeky Helmet Warning After Angelo Mathews’ Bizarre Dismissal

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 9, 2023 | 1:28 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday made good use of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathew’s ‘timed out’ dismissal against Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup and issued a traffic awareness message of its own, warning motorcyclists that wearing a ‘quality helmet’ was mandatory.

“Sorry, but a quality helmet can save you from being ‘timed out’. A helmet is not only necessary for a motorcyclist, it is also mandatory,” CTP said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

The awareness message was etched on a picture of Mathews the moment he became the first player ever to be timed out in international cricket due to a helmet malfunction.

ALSO READ

Mathews initially thought the standing umpire, Marais Erasmus, was joking. His expression changed very quickly when the square-leg umpire Richard Illingworth joined Erasmus to discuss the situation.

CTP’s little warning caught the attention of cricket fans on X. A user went two steps further and explained how any motorcyclist in a ‘timed out’ situation can easily get out of it with a 500 rupee note if the warden is anyone other than Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Ul Hasan.

CTP probably thought Shakib was a real traffic warden and asked the user to file a complaint.

A sympathizer questioned CTP’s capacity to entertain complaints and called everyone a thief.

Several dozen tweets followed suit, some applauding CTP for creativity while many casually called out a few people for having double standards.

One user reminded everyone that such posts aren’t ‘in good sportsman spirit’ of the game, while another suggested CTP hire a legal team if and when Mathews decides to sue.

Unlike Mathews who seemed visibly annoyed by the ‘timed out’ dismissal, cricket fans and entities like CTP on X are taking full advantage of the scene.

ALSO READ

Mathews’ dismissal and the match result meant Bangladesh came away winners against Sri Lanka, winning by three wickets. The margin of victory means Bangladesh surpassed Sri Lanka on the points table on net run rate.

Like what you see? Share your reactions in the comment section below.

ProPK Staff

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>