Rawalpindi Traffic Police Delivers Cheeky Helmet Warning After Angelo Mathews’ Bizarre Dismissal

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday made good use of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathew’s ‘timed out’ dismissal against Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup and issued a traffic awareness message of its own, warning motorcyclists that wearing a ‘quality helmet’ was mandatory.

“Sorry, but a quality helmet can save you from being ‘timed out’. A helmet is not only necessary for a motorcyclist, it is also mandatory,” CTP said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

The awareness message was etched on a picture of Mathews the moment he became the first player ever to be timed out in international cricket due to a helmet malfunction.

افسوس، مگر ایک معیاری ہیلمٹ، آپکو ٹائم آؤٹ ہونے سے بچا سکتا ہے۔

موٹرسائیکل سوار کیلئے ہیلمٹ ضروری ہی نہیں، لازمی بھی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/T68evt2LJh — City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi (@ctprwp) November 8, 2023

ALSO READ Sri Lankan Sports Minister Sacks Entire Cricket Board After Dismal World Cup Performance

Mathews initially thought the standing umpire, Marais Erasmus, was joking. His expression changed very quickly when the square-leg umpire Richard Illingworth joined Erasmus to discuss the situation.

CTP’s little warning caught the attention of cricket fans on X. A user went two steps further and explained how any motorcyclist in a ‘timed out’ situation can easily get out of it with a 500 rupee note if the warden is anyone other than Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Ul Hasan.

Lekin agar warden shakib ul hasan jesa na ho or 500 ly ky chor dy phir 😂 — Taha khan (@Tahakha04457091) November 8, 2023

CTP probably thought Shakib was a real traffic warden and asked the user to file a complaint.

Respected Sir, you are requested to call our complaint cell 051 9274843 for a comprehensive inquiry about your complaint, please. — City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi (@ctprwp) November 8, 2023

A sympathizer questioned CTP’s capacity to entertain complaints and called everyone a thief.

Kitni complaints entertain karogy Sara tabbar chor hai — Javidsubhan (@Javidsubhan3) November 8, 2023

Several dozen tweets followed suit, some applauding CTP for creativity while many casually called out a few people for having double standards.

Ap k warden usually mazakrat k liye bht jaldi tyar ho jate hain unlike Shakib — Manum✨ (@InfoMahnoor) November 8, 2023

One user reminded everyone that such posts aren’t ‘in good sportsman spirit’ of the game, while another suggested CTP hire a legal team if and when Mathews decides to sue.

Good pun, but I'd suggest you to proactively ask your legal team to devise a letter of intent for A. Mathews management team. — Usama Ansari (@M_U_Ansari) November 8, 2023

Unlike Mathews who seemed visibly annoyed by the ‘timed out’ dismissal, cricket fans and entities like CTP on X are taking full advantage of the scene.

ALSO READ Current PCB Management Committee to Continue for Three More Months After Extension Granted

Mathews’ dismissal and the match result meant Bangladesh came away winners against Sri Lanka, winning by three wickets. The margin of victory means Bangladesh surpassed Sri Lanka on the points table on net run rate.

Like what you see? Share your reactions in the comment section below.