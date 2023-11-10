Customs Seizes Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs. 156 Million in One Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 12:37 pm

Pakistan Customs had constituted special teams to launch anti-smuggling operations against foreign-origin cigarettes being smuggled into the country.

Accordingly, Pakistan Customs in its recent drive has seized 8,157,200 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs. 156 million during the period from 30th October 2023 to 5th November 2023.

Moreover, instructions have been issued to the anti-smuggling formations, including mobile squads deployed at various Collectorates and airports, to maintain constant vigilance on the illicit movement of cigarettes in the country.

Pakistan Customs reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling with utmost prudence and dedication.

