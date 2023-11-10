Ernst & Young to be Appointed as Financial Advisor for PIA’s Privatization

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Privatization Commission has approved the appointment of British multinational Ernst & Young as the financial advisor for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), sources told ProPakistani.

In a meeting chaired by the caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad on Friday, the Board made a number of decisions pertaining to crucial financial advisory positions.

Besides the appointment of a financial advisor for the national flag carrier, the BoD deliberated matters related to the House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) and decided to extend the tenure of its Financial Advisor.

Sources further informed that the Board extended the tenure of the Financial Advisor for First Women Bank.