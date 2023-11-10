Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership Due to Political Interference

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 8:20 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect.

The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation, and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.

More to follow…

