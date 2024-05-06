Babar Azam Reveals the Reason Behind Mohammad Haris’ Exclusion

In a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Ireland and England, Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball team, shed light on why Mohammad Haris and Aamir Jamal were not selected for the squad.

Addressing the exclusion of Mohammad Haris, Babar acknowledged Haris as a talented player but highlighted his lacklustre performances during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 did not meet the team management’s expectations during the selection process.

The skipper noted that Pakistan already boasts strong top-order batters like Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Rizwan, which made it difficult for Mohammad Haris to get into the side.

He also clarified that while Aamir Jamal has shown promise in test cricket, his performances in the PSL did not impress the selection committee, which influenced the decision to leave him out of the team.

Babar Azam emphasized the importance of consistent performance, particularly in the T20 format, when it comes to national team selection.

The captain’s comments underline the selectors’ focus on current form and adaptability to specific formats, aiming to field a balanced and competitive squad for the T20 World Cup ahead.

Pakistan’s tour of Ireland and England presents a crucial opportunity for the team to fine-tune its lineup and gear up for the T20 World Cup in June.

The team is scheduled to depart for Dublin on 7 May, where they will play three T20Is at Clontarf on 10, 12, and 14 May 2024. Following this the team will take on England in a four-match T20 series in the last week of May that will conclude on May 30.