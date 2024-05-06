KP Police Powers Likely to be Reduced

According to insiders speaking to Geo News on Monday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is deliberating over the enactment of legislation aimed at reducing police powers. Additionally, there are considerations to make police and bureaucracy transfers contingent upon the directives of KP assembly members.

The sources disclosed that under the proposed changes, appointments of police officers and personnel would require consultation with lawmakers. Furthermore, plans are in motion for a monthly meeting between the police and provincial assembly members to discuss various matters, including the allocation of development funds.

It is indicated that amendments to the Police Act will be presented in the assembly subsequent to approval from the provincial cabinet. These amendments are expected to constrain the transfer powers of the inspector general of police, as per the sources.

However, IGP Akhtar Hayat dismissed reports of his powers being curtailed, labeling them as baseless.

In relation to this development, sources revealed that a meeting took place between top police officials, including the Peshawar capital city police officer, and KP lawmakers at the police lines this week. During the meeting, assembly members reportedly urged police officers to align their decisions with their directives, as instructed by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The lawmakers participating in the meeting included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Arbab Sher Ali, Asif Khan, and Meena Khan, among others, as per the sources.

Sources also indicated that soon, a significant portion of departmental powers would be vested in lawmakers’ hands. They further highlighted that under PTI leadership, monthly meetings with officers of various departments in other districts are on the agenda.

Reportedly, numerous police officers and officials have already been transferred based on recommendations from provincial assembly members.

Additionally, sources suggested that there is contemplation regarding lawmakers overseeing ongoing anti-terrorism operations in KP.

Speaking to Geo News, lawmaker Sher Ali confirmed discussions on security, policing, and drug-related legislation during the meeting with the CCPO. However, he denied any talks related to transfers and postings, emphasizing that PTI’s previous government had discussions regarding reducing the powers of certain individuals and interference in provincial affairs.