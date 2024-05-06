SC Orders Govt to Establish Climate Change Authority in 14 Days

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has directed the government to establish a climate change authority within a strict timeframe of 14 days. This landmark directive was issued during the hearing of a case pertaining to the formation of such an authority, showcasing the court’s unwavering commitment to tackling environmental concerns.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court stressed the pressing need for the prompt establishment of the authority, specifying that it must be fully functional within the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, the court mandated the submission of a detailed report outlining the progress made toward setting up the authority within two weeks.

Furthermore, the court announced its intention to hold further hearings on the climate change case during the first week of June.

This directive from the Supreme Court underscores the crucial significance of addressing climate change challenges and underscores the judiciary’s pivotal role in advocating for environmental sustainability and conservation efforts.