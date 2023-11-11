Heartfelt Moment as Babar Azam Gifts His Gloves to Young Indian Cricket Fan [Image]

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gifted his gloves to a young Indian fan after a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Babar displayed a heartwarming gesture by generously giving his gloves to a young child. This act was captured in a photograph and was shared on the social media platform X by Indian journalist Boria Majumdar.

Meanwhile, in the World Cup 2023, New Zealand secured a significant victory over Sri Lanka, triumphing by five wickets in the 41st match of the tournament at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on November 9.

This crucial win by the Black Caps has substantially heightened the challenge for Pakistan to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Their path, already challenging, is now almost insurmountable, as they need a substantial victory against England in their last match today.

Currently, England is batting first, and it seems impossible for Pakistan to chase the target in 3-4 overs. This implies that Pakistan is almost out of the World Cup 2023.

India, South Africa, and Australia have already booked their places in the mega event’s semi-final, and as of now, it seems like New Zealand has secured the 4th spot in the semi-final stage.

