Ramiz Raja Makes Shocking Revelations About Babar Azam as Pakistan Faces World Cup Exit

Former Pakistani cricketer and well-known commentator Ramiz Raja has surprised everyone with a revelation about captain Babar Azam, as the Men in Green face the possibility of being eliminated from the World Cup.

According to details, Ramiz Raja, while speaking to a local news channel, made the shocking revelation that the Pakistan captain is depressed and frustrated since his side won’t be able to qualify for the semis of the World Cup.

Ramiz Raja said, “I was doing a show for the ICC at the nets and we met by chance. Babar looked depressed and sounded frustrated because Pakistan have failed to qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup.”

He added, ” Pakistan cricket team is losing and people passing comments is unbearable. If I was in place of Babar, I would’ve given harsh answers in press conferences. I think as a critic we need to introspect.”

Ramiz Raja also mentioned that Pakistan Cricket lacks a system comparable to India or Australia, which have robust backup talent. He emphasized the need for careful utilization of the current pool of players, as we don’t have the same depth in talent development.

He recommends that there is no requirement for drastic changes. Pakistan cricket requires time to progress. I felt disheartened after conversing with Babar. It should be noted that Pakistan needs to win against England with the highest margin of 287 runs or chase the target within 3-4 overs.

Currently, the match is underway, and England is batting first, making it highly likely that Pakistan may be eliminated from the World Cup 2023.

