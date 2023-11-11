Here’s Pakistan’s Baseball Schedule in Asian Championship 2023

The schedule for the upcoming matches of the Asian Baseball Championship 2023, which will be held in Taiwan, has been announced. Pakistan is also participating in this tournament.

The tournament is set to commence on December 3 with a match between Chinese Taipei and South Korea at Taipei Dome Stadium.

Eight teams will participate in the championship, and they have been divided into two groups: Group A and Group B, each consisting of four teams.

Pakistan is placed in Group B and will start their campaign against Japan on December 4, followed by matches against Thailand and the Philippines.

Here are the groups for Asian Baseball Championship 2023:

GROUP A GROUP B HONG KONG, CHINA PAKISTAN SOUTH KOREA JAPAN PALESTINE THAILAND CHINESE TAIPEI PHILIPPINES

Here is the schedule of Pakistan’s matches in the Asian Baseball Championship 2023:

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Japan 4 December 2023 3:30 PM Taipei Dome Pakistan Vs. Philippines 5 December 2023 9:30 AM Taipei Dome Pakistan Vs. Thailand 6 December 2023 9:30 AM Taipei Dome

The three stadiums—Taipei Dome, Intercontinental, and Xin Zhuang—will host matches in this tournament, with Pakistan exclusively playing at Taipei Dome.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Rounds at Taipei Dome, leading up to the finals on November 10.