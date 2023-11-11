How to Watch Pakistan vs England World Cup Match Live Streaming

The Pakistan team is set to face England in their last World Cup fixture, a crucial game for the Green Shirts as it will determine whether they qualify for the semi-finals or not.

In the previous match, Pakistan secured a victory against New Zealand by 21 runs, according to the DLS Method. This success was largely attributed to Fakhar Zaman’s outstanding unbeaten 126 runs, which played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s triumph.

ALSO READ ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership Due to Political Interference

In today’s game, the Green Shirts need to defeat England by a massive margin of 287 runs. Alternatively, if they are chasing, they will have to achieve the target within 2-3 overs for any chance of qualification. However, these scenarios are deemed highly unlikely to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

On the other side, England has not had a great World Cup campaign, having already been eliminated from the tournament. Nevertheless, today’s game is crucial for them as they aim to secure two crucial points against Pakistan for qualification in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Both Pakistan and England will play their last World Cup group stage fixture today. Pakistan currently holds the 5th position on the points table with 8 points, while England is in 7th place with 4 points.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. New England Cricket World Cup match will take place at Eden Gardens , starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. England 11 November 2023 1:30 PM Kolkata

Live Streaming

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. England here.

You have the opportunity to stay informed about the World Cup match between Pakistan and England with our live score coverage, providing you with real-time scores and in-depth ball-by-ball updates. Additionally, you can choose to catch the live broadcast of the game on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here