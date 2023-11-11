Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan vs England World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 11, 2023 | 11:07 am

The Pakistan team is set to face England in their last World Cup fixture, a crucial game for the Green Shirts as it will determine whether they qualify for the semi-finals or not.

In the previous match, Pakistan secured a victory against New Zealand by 21 runs, according to the DLS Method. This success was largely attributed to Fakhar Zaman’s outstanding unbeaten 126 runs, which played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s triumph.

In today’s game, the Green Shirts need to defeat England by a massive margin of 287 runs. Alternatively, if they are chasing, they will have to achieve the target within 2-3 overs for any chance of qualification. However, these scenarios are deemed highly unlikely to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

On the other side, England has not had a great World Cup campaign, having already been eliminated from the tournament. Nevertheless, today’s game is crucial for them as they aim to secure two crucial points against Pakistan for qualification in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Both Pakistan and England will play their last World Cup group stage fixture today. Pakistan currently holds the 5th position on the points table with 8 points, while England is in 7th place with 4 points.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. New England Cricket World Cup match will take place at Eden Gardens , starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. England 11 November 2023 1:30 PM Kolkata

Live Streaming

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. England here.

You have the opportunity to stay informed about the World Cup match between Pakistan and England with our live score coverage, providing you with real-time scores and in-depth ball-by-ball updates. Additionally, you can choose to catch the live broadcast of the game on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan can catch the live broadcast of the World Cup match between Pakistan and England on platforms such as PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App.

Android iOS Web
PTCL SHOQ LINK LINK LINK
Tapmad LINK LINK LINK
ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Tired of those annoying ad breaks stealing the excitement of cricket matches? Fret not because PTCL SHOQ provides an ads – free match viewing experience this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Enjoy uninterrupted live action by downloading SHOQ on Android Smart TV or a mobile device of your choice from Google Play and App Store; or simply access it on web at https://shoq.com.pk.

