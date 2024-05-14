Punjab Starts Advanced IT Courses for Thousands of Youngsters

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday launched a skills development program.

The purpose of this program is to train youngsters in IT courses like cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, graphic design, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and game development to enhance their employability.

Maryam Nawaz launched the CM’s Skills Development Programme through a digital inauguration ceremony conducted with students at the Government Technology College for Women.

In her address, the Punjab Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the CM Skills Development Program. “Under the project, 4,000 youth will be trained in 35 TEVTA institutes in different cities,“ she said.

The Punjab government will offer training in high-quality, advanced IT courses to 4,000 students annually. This initiative is set to expand gradually, with the ultimate goal of providing this opportunity to a total of 40,000 students each year.

The chief minister added that providing free training in advanced courses is a fundamental right of the youth, which had been neglected in the past. CM Maryam stated that upon completion of the course, students will receive certifications from esteemed international organizations such as Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco, and Unity.