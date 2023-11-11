IG Punjab Meets Shahid Jutt and His Kids [Video]

Earlier this year, Constable Shahid Jutt’s explicit remarks about Inspector General (IG) Punjab on live TV grabbed everyone’s attention. Since then, the Punjab police official has been a famous personality.

However, instead of taking disciplinary action against Shahid Jutt, the IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, ordered to provide him necessary medical care to treat his mental health issues.

Later, IG Punjab also visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health for the treatment of psychological disorders to meet Jutt and his family. The police constable is still undergoing treatment, and IG Usman Anwar continues to inquire about his well-being.

Yesterday, the police chief once again met Shahid Jutt at the Central Police Office. The family of the police constable, including his children, was also present on the occasion.

The IG Punjab underscored the importance of mental health, adding that the police officials grappling with psychological disorders will get every possible support from the department.

کانسٹیبل شاہد جٹ کی اپنے بچوں کے ہمراہ سنٹرل پولیس آفس میں آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور سے ملاقات، آئی جی پنجاب نے شاہد جٹ کی خیریت دریافت کی، اور پولیس سپاہ کو درپیش مسائل بارے دریافت کیا۔۔۔ مزید کیا گفتگو ہوئی جانئے اس ویڈیو میں۔۔۔

On the other hand, CM Punjab and IG Punjab pinned promotion badges on police officers in a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Office. The CM congratulated the recently promoted police officers and expressed well wishes for them.