NIH Urges Health Authorities to Be Vigilant Against Leptospirosis

The National Institute of Health’s (NIH) Centre for Disease Control has issued an advisory regarding Leptospirosis.

The advisory is aimed at informing health authorities and stakeholders to ensure early detection, timely management, and laboratory detection of Leptospirosis cases.

Regarding Leptospirosis, NIH’s advisory described it as rare and is caused by the bacterium belonging to the Leptospira genus. It can be transmitted from animals to humans, through contact with infected animal excreta.

The main sources of the infection are rodents, pets, cattle, and other wild animals. NIH’s advisory added that the disease is common in tropical and subtropical areas with high rainfall.

Although, various parts of the Middle East have reported leptospirosis cases in both animals and humans. However, Pakistan has experienced sporadic cases of leptospirosis. It is unlikely to be transmitted from person to person.