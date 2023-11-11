Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Contingent Qualifies for Last 16 of World Team Snooker Championship

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 11, 2023 | 2:43 pm

Two teams of Pakistan snooker contingent qualified for the last 16 stage of World Team Snooker Championship event in Doha, Qatar. Both Pakistan 1 and Pakistan 2 topped their groups after winning three consecutive matches each.

Pakistan 1 consisted of the duo Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih. They defeated Republic of Ireland by 3-2 to progress to the next stage. Having lost the 1st frame 30-62, the duo made a comeback to win the 2nd frame 62-19.

In the 3rd frame, Pakistan did a super break of 65 points to win the frame 74-9. Ireland then tied the match 2-2 by winning the 4th frame 84-38. The 5th and decisive frame were won by the Pakistani duo 59-20, thus completing the victory.

Post-Irish triumph, Pakistan 1 faced Egypt, and they won the duel 3-1. Having lost the 1st frame 9-74, Pakistan won the 2nd frame by a humongous margin of 139-0. The next two frames were won comfortably by scores of 69-31 and 72-2.

On the other hand, Pakistan 2 defeated European giants Germany. The tag-team of Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar won the fixture 3-1. They then went onto defeat United Arab Emirates (UAE) 3-1, before completing their third successful finish, clean-sweeping Sweden 3-0.

The last-16 stage matches will be held today (Saturday) at La Maison Hotel, Doha, Qatar.

