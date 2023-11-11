Pakistan Contingent Qualifies for Last 16 of World Team Snooker Championship

Two teams of Pakistan snooker contingent qualified for the last 16 stage of World Team Snooker Championship event in Doha, Qatar. Both Pakistan 1 and Pakistan 2 topped their groups after winning three consecutive matches each.

Pakistan 1 consisted of the duo Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih. They defeated Republic of Ireland by 3-2 to progress to the next stage. Having lost the 1st frame 30-62, the duo made a comeback to win the 2nd frame 62-19.

In the 3rd frame, Pakistan did a super break of 65 points to win the frame 74-9. Ireland then tied the match 2-2 by winning the 4th frame 84-38. The 5th and decisive frame were won by the Pakistani duo 59-20, thus completing the victory.

Post-Irish triumph, Pakistan 1 faced Egypt, and they won the duel 3-1. Having lost the 1st frame 9-74, Pakistan won the 2nd frame by a humongous margin of 139-0. The next two frames were won comfortably by scores of 69-31 and 72-2.

On the other hand, Pakistan 2 defeated European giants Germany. The tag-team of Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar won the fixture 3-1. They then went onto defeat United Arab Emirates (UAE) 3-1, before completing their third successful finish, clean-sweeping Sweden 3-0.

The last-16 stage matches will be held today (Saturday) at La Maison Hotel, Doha, Qatar.