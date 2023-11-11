Who is Pakistan’s English-Born Striker Imran Kayani?

Pakistan football team has a new forward in its ranks. He goes by the name of Imran Kayani. Having spent his younger days at English Premier League side Chelsea, he is currently playing in England’s 7th tier football club, Whitehawk.

Kayani’s left-foot packs a punch, and it can be instrumental when Pakistan face Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan in the upcoming fixtures to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Check out some of Kayani’s highlights:

Imran Kayani, 21-year-old forward who plays for Whitehawk FC in England, will represent Pakistan in the Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers! 🇵🇰⚽️ He has six goals and a assist in 11 appearances this season. #PakistanFootball pic.twitter.com/N6zvLkgwAg — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) November 3, 2023

Having previously received football contract offers from countries such as Belgium, United States, Wales, New Zealand, etc. one of the reasons why he is still playing in England is due to a bachelor’s degree. He is enrolled in Queen Mary University of London, completing his ‘Computer Science’ degree.

The 21-year-old spent 5 years at Chelsea’s ‘Cobham Training Facility’; this also made him a supporter of the football club. During his childhood he used to admire Cristiano Ronaldo, but based on current form, his favorites are Mohammad Salah and Riyad Mahrez.

Talking to a digital media platform, Kayani said that his fellow countrymen Alamgir Ghazi and Mamoon Moosa Khan are rising stars of the future. According to him, Mamoon is solid as a rock while Alamgir has the technical finesse.

Pakistan is set to face Saudi Arabia in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match will take place in Al-Fateh Stadium on 16th November 2023.