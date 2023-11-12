Saurav Ganguly Highlights Difference between Indian and Pakistan Cricket

Saurav Ganguly has declared India’s domestic system as the reason behind the difference between the quality of Pakistani and Indian team.

Former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly recently undertook a comparative analysis of the trajectories pursued by the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams, particularly in light of the recent World Cup outcomes. Ganguly recalled the esteemed legacy of Pakistan’s cricketing history, paying tribute to legends such as Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Saeed Anwar as pivotal figures within the sport.

Talking about India’s commendable performance in the recent World Cup group stage and Pakistan’s absence from the semifinals, Ganguly shared that India’s triumph was not solely attributed to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Emphasizing the pivotal role of longer formats in nurturing players’ skills, he underscored India’s robust domestic season as a substantial contributing factor to their sustained success. He also mentioned the extensive investments as key factor in the development of India’s domestic system which ultimately led to a stronger team.

While extending well-wishes to Pakistani cricket and reminiscing about his personal experiences within the country, Saurav Ganguly also stressed the necessity for Pakistan to overhaul its cricketing infrastructure. He stressed the need for a system that could effectively harness the abundant talent inherent in Pakistani players.

Saurav Ganguly’s insights illuminated the disparities between the cricketing trajectories of the two nations and underscored the indispensable role of infrastructure and developmental pathways in shaping their respective global performances.