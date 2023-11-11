Pakistan Officially Knocked Out of Cricket World Cup 2023

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan experienced a disappointing campaign, failing to secure a spot in the top 4 for the semi-final stage after finishing at the fifth spot in the points table.

The Green Shirts began the tournament strongly, defeating Netherlands and Sri Lanka, and notably chasing down the highest successful target in World Cup history, which was 345 runs.

However, a series of setbacks followed with four consecutive defeats, including losses to arch-rivals India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. The defeat against Afghanistan was particularly disheartening, as it seemed like a match Pakistan should have won, putting a dent in the hopes of fans.

Following these defeats, Pakistan bounced back with consecutive victories against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Fakhar Zaman, making a return to the side, played a crucial role in both matches, including scoring the fastest hundred for Pakistan in the World Cup, achieving it in just 63 balls against New Zealand.

Fakhar Zaman’s innings proved to be pivotal, leading Pakistan to a win against New Zealand by a DLS Method adjusted score, securing a 21-run victory.

The situation became critical when Sri Lanka, needing to win against New Zealand to keep Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive, fell short, leading to disappointment for Pakistani fans and nearly eliminating their team from the World Cup.

In the final fixture against England, Pakistan faced an impossible scenario, needing to either chase a target of 287 runs in 10 overs or win by that margin. The Men in Green ultimately fell short as they were defeated by 93 runs by former World Champions.