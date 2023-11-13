Babar Azam Receives Heartwarming Welcome in Pakistan on World Cup Return

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, returned to Lahore from Dubai via a private airline after a disappointing performance in the World Cup 2023.

Upon Babar Azam’s arrival at the airport, he received a heartwarming welcome, with a crowd of people chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

Accompanying Babar Azam, other cricket board officials were also present, including the team manager of the Pakistan cricket team.

To greet the players and management staff, their families were in attendance at the airport. The players were escorted to their vehicles under tight security.

Fans, delighted to see their national heroes returning, took selfies with Captain Babar Azam and others. Despite the team’s disappointing World Cup performance, the reception at the airport demonstrated the continued support of the fans.

It should be noted that the Pakistan team had a challenging World Cup in 2023, losing five games and winning four. Their defeat by England in the last World Cup fixture contributed to their failure to secure a spot in the final four.

The Green Shirts fell short in net run rate and points compared to New Zealand, finishing in 5th place with 8 points and missing out on the semi-finals.