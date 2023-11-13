Here’s the Schedule of All Cricket Pakistan Will Play in 2024

After the disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team faces a hectic schedule in the upcoming Future Tour Program until 2024, where they must bounce back to win the confidence of the fans.

The upcoming challenges include a demanding tour of Australia scheduled for December later this year and a series of numerous T20Is, posing a formidable test for the team.

Here is the schedule for the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming Future Tour Program (FTP) in 2024:

Format Fixture Date Venue 5 T20Is Pakistan vs. New Zealand January 12-21, 2024 New Zealand T20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) February 8–March 24, 2024 Pakistan 5 T20Is Pakistan vs. New Zealand April, 2024 Pakistan 3 T20Is Pakistan vs. Netherlands May, 2024 Netherlands 2 T20Is Pakistan vs. Ireland May, 2024 Ireland 4 T20Is Pakistan vs. England May 22-30, 2024 England T20I ICC T20 World Cup 2024 June 4-30, 2024 West Indies and United States 2 Tests Pakistan vs. Bangladesh August, 2024 Pakistan 3 Tests Pakistan vs. England October, 2024 Pakistan 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is Pakistan vs. Australia November, 2024 Australia 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe November/December, 2024 Zimbabwe 2 Tests, 3 ODIS and 3 T20Is Pakistan vs. South Africa December/January, 2024-25 South Africa

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play in one-day internationals from November 2024 to January 2025. No ODIs are scheduled for the Green Shirts before or during the months leading up to this period.