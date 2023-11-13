Here’s the Schedule of All Cricket Pakistan Will Play in 2024

After the disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team faces a hectic schedule in the upcoming Future Tour Program until 2024, where they must bounce back to win the confidence of the fans.
The upcoming challenges include a demanding tour of Australia scheduled for December later this year and a series of numerous T20Is, posing a formidable test for the team.
Here is the schedule for the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming Future Tour Program (FTP) in 2024:
|Format
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|5 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. New Zealand
|January 12-21, 2024
|New Zealand
|T20
|Pakistan Super League (PSL)
|February 8–March 24, 2024
|Pakistan
|5 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. New Zealand
|April, 2024
|Pakistan
|3 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. Netherlands
|May, 2024
|Netherlands
|2 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. Ireland
|May, 2024
|Ireland
|4 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. England
|May 22-30, 2024
|England
|T20I
|ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|June 4-30, 2024
|West Indies and United States
|2 Tests
|Pakistan vs. Bangladesh
|August, 2024
|Pakistan
|3 Tests
|Pakistan vs. England
|October, 2024
|Pakistan
|3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. Australia
|November, 2024
|Australia
|3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe
|November/December, 2024
|Zimbabwe
|2 Tests, 3 ODIS and 3 T20Is
|Pakistan vs. South Africa
|December/January, 2024-25
|South Africa
The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play in one-day internationals from November 2024 to January 2025. No ODIs are scheduled for the Green Shirts before or during the months leading up to this period.