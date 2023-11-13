Mari Petroleum Commences Gas Production at Ghazij-2 Well in Daharki

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) has started gas production at its Ghazij-2 well in Daharki, Sindh.

“Reference our disclosure vide letter no. MPCL-CA-23-3667, dated October 09, 2023, whereby it was informed that Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested the appraisal well Ghazij-2 in Mari D&PL,” MARI informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

It stated, “It is further informed that Extended Well Testing (EWT) gas production from the appraisal well Ghazij-2 has commenced. The well is currently producing around 8 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas which is being supplied to SNGPL”.

MARI said the new supply of gas will contribute to reducing the energy demand and supply gap in the country during the forthcoming winter season and will help save foreign exchange through indigenous hydrocarbon production.

It bears mentioning that the company is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.