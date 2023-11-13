Pakistan’s Winger Otis Khan is On His Way to Join Football Squad in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan football team’s forward Otis Khan has departed England and is on his way to Saudi Arabia, where he will join the rest of his teammates. Otis was named in the Pakistan 24-man squad which will face Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team Lands in Saudi Arabia for Their FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Otis came back from an injury a few days ago, as he started his club’s match against Morecambe. Grimsby Town won the match 3-2, as Otis gained some crucial minutes on the pitch before his country’s debut match in the 2nd round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Pakistan-based players of the Pakistan football team reached Saudi Arabia on 11th November 2023, while the diaspora players are joining the squad after playing their matches in various leagues within Europe.

ALSO READ Stephen Constantine Once Again Sheds Light on Importance of Football League in Pakistan: Press Conference

Pakistan faces Saudi Arabia on 16th November 2023 at Al-Fateh Stadium for the inaugural match of their 2nd round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match will begin at 9:30 PM (Pakistan state time). The team will then return to Pakistan to face Tajikistan in the 2nd match of the 2nd round in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. The match is set to take place in Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on 21st November 2023, at 2 PM (Pakistan state time).